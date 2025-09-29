The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE opened at $40.63 on Monday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Andersons by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

