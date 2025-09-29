SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Semler Scientific Inc. $SMLR

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 161.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMLR stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Semler Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $5.31. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 86.20% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMLR. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

