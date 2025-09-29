Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 180.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

