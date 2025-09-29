Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.1%

HOVNP stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

