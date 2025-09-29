Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.1%
HOVNP stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
