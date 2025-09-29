First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

