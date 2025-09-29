First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
First Financial Corporation Indiana has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance
First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About First Financial Corporation Indiana
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
