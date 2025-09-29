Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,675 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

