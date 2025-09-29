ERn Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

