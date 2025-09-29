Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 5.2%

PCAR opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

