Critical Analysis: Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) vs. McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Free Report) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avitar and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Avitar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avitar 0 0 0 0 0.00 McKesson 0 3 11 1 2.87

McKesson has a consensus price target of $829.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given McKesson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than Avitar.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $359.05 billion 0.26 $3.30 billion $25.08 30.34

This table compares Avitar and McKesson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Profitability

This table compares Avitar and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avitar N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.84% -196.66% 5.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McKesson beats Avitar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avitar

(Get Free Report)

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Avitar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avitar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.