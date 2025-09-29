Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

