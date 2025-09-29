Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

