Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 4,951 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 182.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 196.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $134.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

