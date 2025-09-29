Clean Yield Group Sells 1,120 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $65.61 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

