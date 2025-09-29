Clean Yield Group Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 197.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $410.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

