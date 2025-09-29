Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

