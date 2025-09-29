Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after acquiring an additional 324,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $318.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.14 and a 200 day moving average of $364.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $528.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

