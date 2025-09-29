AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5693 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 1.8% increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $25.22 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

