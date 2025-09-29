iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVV stock opened at $664.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $647.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

