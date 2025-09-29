Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 754 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

SMH stock opened at $321.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $325.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

