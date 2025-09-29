GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires 32,737 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 441.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

