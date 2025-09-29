LVW Advisors LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.