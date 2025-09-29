Clean Yield Group Has $82,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 287,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 183,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.29 and a one year high of $110.73.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.