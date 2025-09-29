Enclave Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Enclave Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $54.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.