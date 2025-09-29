Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 705 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,593,000 after buying an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $190,961,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,030,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.2%

EFV opened at $67.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.