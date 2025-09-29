Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

