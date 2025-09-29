Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF $NFLT

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:NFLT opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

About Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF

The Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of bonds. The portfolio managers can invest in domestic, international and emerging market bonds, USD- or non-USD denominated, investment grade or high yield and in any sector.

