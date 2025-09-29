Montis Financial LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Montis Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 319.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 159.5% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.