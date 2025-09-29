Reviewing PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and Angi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $52.12 million 0.89 -$6.46 million ($0.23) -7.61 Angi $1.19 billion 0.63 $36.00 million $1.23 13.61

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -10.86% -38.84% -26.85% Angi 5.50% 5.73% 3.29%

Risk and Volatility

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and Angi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 0.00 Angi 0 8 2 0 2.20

Angi has a consensus target price of $22.07, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Summary

Angi beats PodcastOne on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

