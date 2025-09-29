Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) versus Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Financial Review

Profitability

This table compares Gray Media and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Media 5.64% 10.31% 2.17% Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Gray Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Gray Media has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Media $3.64 billion 0.27 $375.00 million $1.51 6.49 Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.93 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.21

This table compares Gray Media and Liberty Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Media. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gray Media beats Liberty Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Media

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.