Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIP opened at $111.11 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

