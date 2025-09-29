Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,914 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. CIBC decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

