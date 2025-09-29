Alpine Bank Wealth Management Has $445,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Alpine Bank Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.70 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

