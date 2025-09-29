Alpine Bank Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Alpine Bank Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
