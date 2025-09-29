Olympus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,199 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Olympus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 2.0% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Olympus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,399,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 190,891 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 569,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,974,000 after buying an additional 258,686 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.