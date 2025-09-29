Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 5,058 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

