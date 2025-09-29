V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

