Overbrook Management Corp Purchases 1,098 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Booking by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,175.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,548.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,553.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,276.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,060.98 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

