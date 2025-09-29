Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF $IGRO

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGRO stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

