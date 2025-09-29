ERn Financial LLC Sells 46,106 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,106 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after buying an additional 1,247,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 609,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,794,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after buying an additional 483,625 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 749,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 396,597 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $42.96.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

