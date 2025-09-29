American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

