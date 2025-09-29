Oceanside Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVGE opened at $83.10 on Monday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

