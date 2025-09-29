Alpine Bank Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV

Alpine Bank Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 24.6%

BATS:XVV opened at $51.14 on Monday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $447.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

