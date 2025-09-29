Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 289,901 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

