Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF $UTES Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.50% of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF alerts:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:UTES opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $727.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.55. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

About Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.