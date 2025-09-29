Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.56 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

