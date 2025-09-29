SWS Partners Buys 10,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 465,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 68,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

