Analyzing Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI)

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gaxos.ai alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gaxos.ai and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Las Vegas Sands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $11.30 billion 3.28 $1.45 billion $1.98 27.26

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -1,845.25% -27.37% -26.48% Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Gaxos.ai on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

(Get Free Report)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.