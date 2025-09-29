Contrasting Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Beneficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Beneficient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beneficient and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficient 0 0 0 0 0.00 Community West Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Community West Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community West Bancshares is more favorable than Beneficient.

Beneficient has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beneficient and Community West Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $166.83 million 2.42 $7.67 million $1.39 15.18

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Beneficient.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficient and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficient N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares 13.88% 7.91% 0.82%

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Beneficient on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements. It also provides Ben Liquidity, which offers alternative asset liquidity and fiduciary financing products; Ben Custody that provides custody and trust administration services to trustees and document custodian services to customers; and Ben Markets, which provides broker-dealer and transfer agency services. In addition, the company provides Ben Insurance Services, which offers insurance products and services; and Ben Data that provides data collection, evaluation, and analytics products and services. It serves individual and institutional investors, wealth advisors, and general partners. Beneficient is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

