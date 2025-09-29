iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Acquired by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,133,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,484,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350,001 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 476,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.69 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

