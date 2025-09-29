4,227 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Purchased by Olympus Wealth Management LLC

Olympus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $119.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.